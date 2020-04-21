July 2016

Following Amy’s split from Matt, the reality star got a new tattoo on her back to mark the new chapter of her life. Her kids, however, weren’t totally on board with the “Four + More” ink. “Holy smokes! What is that?” Jeremy asked his mom in a July 2016 episode of the TLC series.

“I don’t know — just do what you got to do, Mom,” Zach told the cameras after learning about his mom’s tattoo idea. “Both of my parents are just in their own little worlds lately, and they’re both doing some funky things, so whatever they need to do to feel good about themselves.”