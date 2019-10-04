Exclusive

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gushed Over Jen Harley Before Domestic Violence Arrest: ‘Everyone Thinks We’re Toxic’

By
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Kissed Jen Harley at Event Before Arrest
 Jen Lowery/MEGA
5
6 / 5

Peace Sign

Harley threw up a peace sign as the couple took PDA-filled photos together.

Back to top