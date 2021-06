Arrested Again

In April 2021, Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Los Angeles for domestic violence. In less than 24 hours, he was out on $100,000 bond. “We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate,” his lawyers, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, told Us in a statement. “As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”