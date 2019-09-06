Arrested Again

Harley was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas on May 16, 2019. She was taken into custody and held on a $3,000 bond, according to court records. A source told Us that Ortiz-Magro was in Kentucky at the time of his ex’s arrest. Jersey Shore star Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. later gushed that Ortiz-Magro is staying positive for the sake of his daughter. “He’s putting [Ariana] first, which is the most important thing,” the musician told Us. “[He’s] getting himself right, putting his daughter as a priority. He’s still on that same path, which is great.”