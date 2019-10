Kidnapping Arrest

Ortiz-Magro was tasered and arrested for kidnapping in Los Angeles on October 4, 2019, following an altercation with Harley. Hours beforehand, the couple exchanged PDA at his CBD launch party of VERGE at Poppy’s in West Hollywood. “When officers [were] on location, the suspect was uncooperative,” the Los Angeles Police Department public information officer told Us Weekly. “Officers had to use a taser so there was minor use of force that occurred.”