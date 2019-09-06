Hot Water

Ortiz-Magro apologized on Instagram after a November 2018 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed him getting into a hot tub with Angelina Pivarnick’s friend Lindsay. “It’s edited to make it look worse,” he claimed in the post. “I was in a bad place in my life and my relationship and I acted out of anger & immature resentment … Since than [sic] I’ve grown & wouldn’t want to hurt my girlfriend or my daughter, everyone makes mistakes and you’ll see next week that I learned from mine.”