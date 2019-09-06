Intimidation

During the May 2018 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro tried to convince his roommates that he didn’t do anything wrong with the woman he brought home from the club. While the episode aired, Harley shared a telling quote on her Instagram Story. “Don’t allow someone who talks to you in a snobby, condescending, rude manner get to you or intimidate you,” the quote she took a screenshot of read. “That is a sign of an insecure person trying to appear superior to you. Arrogance and condescension in always a sign of weakness.”