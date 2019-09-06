Jen’s Response

Harley shared a series of alleged text messages between the pair on October 26, 2018 about Ortiz-Magro’s black eye post. “I fkin love u and ur s—thing on me. I’ll fix it baby,” a message allegedly from Ortiz-Magro reads. “U want me to post something say that I reacted out of anger and that it was a double sided incendet (sic) and we are working at making things better so we are never black in that situation again.”

After Harley replied, “Lmfao. Nahhhh so it look like your so scared of me you had too,” Ortiz-Magro allegedly said “No bc it’s the truth.”

Harley also told a fan in her Instagram comments that she will “never speak” to Ortiz-Magro again after the incident.