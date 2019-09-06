Police Custody

Harley was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas on June 24, 2018. A source claimed to Us exclusively, “Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car. She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.” The source also alleged that Harley was “driving so erratically that three out of her four tires were flat.”