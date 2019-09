Sitting Out

While the rest of the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion cast returned to Seaside Heights, New Jersey, for some filming, a source told Us on June 29, 2018, that Ortiz-Magro stayed back. “Ronnie is in Vegas with his daughter” and “his family flew out there to be with him,” following Harley’s arrest. The insider added that “he’s recovering from his injuries. He was hurt pretty badly and needs the time to heal.”