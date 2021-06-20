Speaking Out

Days after his release on bond, the MTV star broke his silence with an Instagram post about being thankful for his “real” friends. “You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn’t!” he wrote in April 2021. “But I guess they call it the weeding process.”

Matos also addressed the arrest via Instagram and asked for privacy. “Ronnie and I are fine,” she wrote. “There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”