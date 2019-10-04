The Latest Cheating Allegations

Harley slammed her on-again, off-again boyfriend in September 2019 by sharing photos of Ortiz-Magro with a mystery woman on a boat.

“Is this love?? Or is this a mistake?” Harley wrote. “This is Ron this weekend with another girl again.”

An insider told Us, however, that the MTV star “did not cheat.”

“That girl is a friend of his and that was from a boat party on Monday with a bunch of people,” the source said, noting she wasn’t married, despite Harley’s claims. “She was there for him because they broke up middle of last week and she was being that friend consoling him. He was really upset.”