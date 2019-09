Two Sides to the Story

According to the police report obtained by Us Weekly in July 2018, the attending police officer called to the scene in Las Vegas on June 24 “observed minor cuts, scratches and dried blood on Harley” after their alleged fight. The report also revealed that Harley “claimed that Ortiz tried to grab the steering wheel and that is when she drove over the median popping the tires.” (Previous reports only detailed Ortiz-Magro’s injuries after the incident.)