Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

April 2021

Us confirmed on April 22 that the Celebrity Fear Factor alum had been arrested again in Los Angeles for domestic violence and later released on $100,000 bond. Harley, who was not involved, claimed that it had been Ortiz-Magro’s turn to watch Ariana. After picking her up in L.A., Harley shared a photo with her daughter via Instagram, writing, “I’ll hold her as long as she needs it.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.