Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

After breaking the cardinal rule, “Never fall in love at the Jersey Shore,” Giancola and Ortiz-Magro called it quits for good after five years of dating off and on. Three years later, Giancola was the only cast member who decided not to return for Family Vacation. “Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source told Us in November 2017. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”