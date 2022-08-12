August 2022

After taking a lengthy break from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro returned to the series and revealed that he’s been sober for one year. “It’s been a long year,” he told Sorrentino during a scene that was filmed earlier in 2022. “It’s been a lot of just doing the right thing, being a full-time dad, and being sober. I’m living the best life I can, one day at a time.”

In a confessional interview, he noted that he’d missed his castmates while he was away from the show. “I’ve been through some s–t,” he said. “I f–ked up. I understand and that’s part of recovery, as well. What matters is I got through it and I’m going to continue to get through it.”