Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

February 2017

After meeting on Famously Single, Ortiz-Magro and Haqq dated for two months before calling it quits in February 2017. The Dash Dolls alum later claimed that the pair broke up because his communication style was too “verbally” and “physically aggressive.” For his part, Ortiz-Magro claimed that he and Haqq had a civil relationship following the split. “When I see Malika, we are just fine,” he told Us in November 2017. “We were there for 18 days and things just get heated and you tend to fall into these things, but we are cool. We both have moved on and are happy.”