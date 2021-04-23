Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

October 2019

After getting into another altercation with Harley that ended their relationship for good, Ortiz-Magro was charged with seven misdemeanors, including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in November 2019 and was placed on probation for 36 months. As part of a plea deal, he was also ordered to complete 30 days of community labor in Nevada, pay $20,000 to a women’s shelter and finish a 52-week domestic violence class.