No drama here! Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley and their daughter, Ariana Sky, posed for a sweet Christmas photo shoot, seemingly putting their relationship troubles aside for the holidays.

The couple, who welcomed their first child in April, have had a tumultuous year, marked by blowout fights, allegations of cheating on both sides and Harley’s arrest for domestic battery in June after the couple had a violent argument in their car.

In October he posted a photo that showed him with a black eye and insinuated that Harley had given it to him (she denied it), but they were spotted together just days later as she celebrated her 31st birthday in Florida.

Ortiz apologized to Harley and Ariana last month for an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that showed him getting into a hot tub with Angelina Pavarnick’s friend Lindsay a.k.a. “Jewish Barbie.”

“Obviously the last episode has made it seem like I was into Jewish rag doll,” Ortiz-Magro, 32, wrote on Instagram on November 18. “It’s edited to make it look worse. I was in a bad place in my life and my relationship and I acted out of anger & immature resentment.”

“Since than [sic] I’ve grown & wouldn’t want to hurt my girlfriend or my daughter, everyone makes mistakes and you’ll see next week that I learned from mine,” the MTV star added. “I wouldn’t never put myself in that position again to hurt the two people I love the most in my life. I want to lead by example for my daughter and how to be a real man and I need to lead how to be a good boyfriend/husband. I’m sorry to @@tt_kittymeow @ariana_sky_magro.”

Scroll down to see the couple’s sweet pics, which also included Harley’s son, Mason, and their two dogs, as they celebrate their first holiday season with their little girl.