February 2020

The political pair joined Jane Fonda at one of her Fire Drill Friday rallies in Washington D.C. to raise awareness about the climate change crisis impacting communities around the globe. Joaquin, Rooney and Kate [Mara] all wore matching black sweatshirts,” a source told Us at the time. “Joaquin went up on stage and Rooney and Kate held hands as they followed behind him. Joaquin held Rooney in front of him with his arms around her as they stood on the podium with the other celebrities, and Joaquin held Rooney’s arm as she led him back down into the crowd. They looked protective and loving of one another.”