November 2021

The vegan couple encouraged people to not eat turkey on Thanksgiving after visiting Farm Sanctuary in Acton, California. They took sweet snaps while cuddling with the birds to promote the sanctuary’s symbolic turkey adoption project.

“Turkeys are emotional, intelligent and social animals. It’s chilling that more than 68 million turkeys will be brutally slaughtered and eaten during the holiday months alone,” Phoenix and Mara said in a joint statement. “By adopting a turkey through Farm Sanctuary’s Adopt a Turkey Project, you are not only supporting the rescue of animals caught in the brutal factory farming industry, but you are also protesting animal agriculture’s immoral treatment of worker, and its dominating role in accelerating the climate crisis.”