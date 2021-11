September 2020

On September 27, filmmaker Viktor Kossakovsky revealed that the duo had welcomed their child. “He just got a baby, by the way, his name was … a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote [Gunda] now,” Kossakovsky said, explaining why the Joker star was absent from the Zurich Film Festival. River is the name of Joaquin’s late brother, who starred in Stand by Me. He died in 1993.