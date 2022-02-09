February 2012

The pair attended the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California. Months later, Huntington-Whiteley hinted that she may have been ready to start a family.

“I always see myself working, but definitely being a mum will be a big part of me,” she explained in the September 2012 issue of ELLE UK. “Look, I think my career is very self-indulgent. It’s all about me. I’m not a doctor, I’m not looking after people, I’m not saving children. I’m in the entertainment business. I’m a model. I’m an actress. So it is very self-involved.”

“I think there is naturally a point where you think, ‘I don’t care about myself as No. 1 anymore,'” she continued. “I want to care about other things.”