Royal Family’s Merriest Holiday Cards Through the Years

2020

Harry and Meghan teamed up with the animal charity Mayhew for their 2020 card, which included the couple, Archie, who was 19 months old at the time, and their two dogs.

“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind,” the couple said in a message alongside the card. “From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honored their work on behalf of all of us.”