Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York

Queen Elizabeth II gave birth to Prince Andrew on Febuary 19, 1960, eight years into her reign. A commander and honorary rear admiral in the Royal Navy, he’s currently fourth in line to the throne, behind Princes Charles, William, and Harry. In 1986, he married Sarah Ferguson, with whom he had two daughters, Beatrice (1988) and Eugenie (1990). Two years after Eugenie’s birth, however, the Duke and Duchess of York announced their separation; they officially divorced four years later, in 1996.