Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, the Earl and Countess of Wessex

The fourth child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Edward was third in line to the throne at the time of his birth on March 10, 1964. He’s currently seventh, behind his older brothers and their four children. Married since 1999 to Sophie Rhys-Jones, a former public relations executive, Edward, Earl of Wessex, has two young children with his wife: Lady Louise Windsor (2003) and James, Viscount Severn (2007).