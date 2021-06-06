Royals

Royal Family Tree: A Guide to Queen Elizabeth II’s Kids, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids

By
1373475519_prince-edward-sophie
 Wolfgang Veerman/David Schwab/Getty Images
17
11 / 17
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, the Earl and Countess of Wessex

The fourth child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Edward was third in line to the throne at the time of his birth on March 10, 1964. He’s currently seventh, behind his older brothers and their four children. Married since 1999 to Sophie Rhys-Jones, a former public relations executive, Edward, Earl of Wessex, has two young children with his wife: Lady Louise Windsor (2003) and James, Viscount Severn (2007).

Back to top