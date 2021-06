Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

Born November 8, 2003, Lady Louise is the youngest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and ninth in the line of succession to the throne. In April 2011, she appeared as a bridesmaid at cousin Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton. Both she and her younger brother — James, Viscount Severn, born December 17, 2007 — have lakes named after them in Canada.