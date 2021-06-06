Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly

Peter Phillips, born November 15, 1977, is 11th in line to the throne but holds no royal title and carries out no royal duties. A graduate of the University of Exeter, Phillips married Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly in 2008. They gave the Queen her first great-grandchild, a baby girl named Savannah Anne in 2010, and in 2012, Kelly gave birth to a second daughter, Isla Elizabeth. The pair announced their separation in February 2020, after 12 years of marriage.