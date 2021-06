Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is the firstborn daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She was born on August 8, 1988, and is the queen’s fifth grandchild. The Goldsmiths, University of London graduate married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, which belongs to the Queen and the Her Majesty’s diamond fringe tiara, which she wore on her wedding day in 1947.