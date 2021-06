Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Born March 23, 1990, Princess Eugenie is the second child of the Duke and Duchess of York, and the younger sister of Princess Beatrice. Eugenie is Her Majesty’s sixth grandchild and falls in line for the throne behind Beatrice. She married her longtime love, Jack Brooksbank, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son August Philip Hawke, on February 9, 2021.