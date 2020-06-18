Duchess Kate

“It’s been a really difficult time for us all,” the Duchess of Cambridge said during a virtual assembly with the Oak National Academy amid the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020. “But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever. As we help others, we mustn’t forget to nurture ourselves by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too. This might be playing our favorite game, being outside, or talking to our friends. … Look after yourselves, reach out when you need help, and do your part to support those in need.”