Prince Harry

Harry suffered from “panic attacks” and “severe anxiety” in the wake of his mother’s 1997 death and didn’t always know how to treat those issues properly.

“I was willing to drink, was willing to take drugs, as well as trying to do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling. But I slowly became aware that … I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night,” he said in his AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can’t See, in May 2021. “And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it, but because I was trying to mask something.”

Looking back at that time in his life, Harry is happy with the progress he has made through several years of therapy, which helped him build a life for his family in California.

“It’s incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all because now I’m in a place where I feel as though I should have been four years ago,” he added. “I don’t get panic attacks. I’ve learned more about myself in the last four years than I have in the 32 years before that. And I have my wife to thank for that.”