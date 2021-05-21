Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Two months after Meghan revealed that she considered suicide during her first pregnancy in 2019, the Duke of Sussex opened up about watching his wife reach her breaking point.

“The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,” Harry said in his AppleTV+ series in May 2021. “The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t lost it. She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating, be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up.”

Harry felt sorry and angry for not being able to respond properly at the time to Meghan’s issues.

“We’re stuck in this situation. I was ashamed that it got this bad. I was ashamed to go to my family,” he said. “Because to be honest with you, like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to, I know that I’m not gonna get from my family what I need.”