Prince William

During the May 2020 documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the prince admitted becoming a father is “overwhelming.”

“I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life … my mother dying when I was younger – your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it’s a very different phase of life,” he admitted. “And there’s no one there to, kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming.”