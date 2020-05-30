Prince William

William revealed in the May 2020 doc that he got anxious while public speaking. “Certain days, especially certain speeches as well, when I was growing up, you definitely get a bit of anxiety about it,” he said. “Weirdly the sort of thing that helped me which I didn’t actually realize at the time, was … my eyesight started to sort of tail off a little bit when I got older and I didn’t used to wear contacts when I was working. So actually when I gave speeches, I couldn’t see anyone’s face. And it helps, because it’s just a blur of faces.”