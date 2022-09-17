A ‘Beloved Mama’

Prince Edward issued a statement after the death of his “beloved mama,” noting he was glad to have a private farewell at Balmoral before her state funeral.

“The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. [My wife] Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our [children] James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much,” the Earl of Wessex wrote in a statement in September 2022. “Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us.”