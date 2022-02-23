Charles Celebrates the Platinum Jubilee

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years,” read a February 2022 statement from Clarence House, released on Ascension Day. “The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.”

Charles added that he was “deeply conscious of the honour represented by [his] mother’s wish” for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be named Queen Consort when her son takes the throne.