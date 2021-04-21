Connecting With Meghan

“The queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me,” Meghan told CBS in March 2021 while reflecting on her time as a senior royal. “I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her, and I went on the train. And we had breakfast together that morning and she gave me a beautiful gift and I just really loved being in her company.”

The Suits alum recalled being given “some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace” from her grandmother-in-law. “We were in the car going between engagements,” she added. “And she has a blanket that sits across her, her knees, for warmth and it was chilly and she was like, ‘Meghan, come on,’ and put it over my knees as well.”