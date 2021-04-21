Royals

Look Back at the Royal Family’s Sweetest Quotes About Queen Elizabeth II Through the Years

Meghan Markle Royal Family Most Heartwarming Quotes About Queen Elizabeth II
Connecting With Meghan

“The queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me,” Meghan told CBS in March 2021 while reflecting on her time as a senior royal. “I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her, and I went on the train. And we had breakfast together that morning and she gave me a beautiful gift and I just really loved being in her company.”

The Suits alum recalled being given “some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace” from her grandmother-in-law. “We were in the car going between engagements,” she added. “And she has a blanket that sits across her, her knees, for warmth and it was chilly and she was like, ‘Meghan, come on,’ and put it over my knees as well.”

