Harry’s Pride

Though he stepped back from his senior royal duties in March 2020, the Duke of Sussex has never stopped holding his grandmother in high regard. “Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us,” he said in one of his final 2020 engagements at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London. “Once served, always serving.”

Insiders have previously told Us that Harry “adores” the queen. During his tell-all interview with his wife in March 2021, the former military pilot asserted that he will always have “deep respect” for the matriarch. “I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years,” he said at the time. “My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and an understanding. … She’s my Colonel-in-chief, right? She always will be.”