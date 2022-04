In ‘Great Form’

Us confirmed in April 2022 that Harry and the Suits alum secretly met with the queen in England before traveling to the Netherlands for the annual Invictus Games.

“Being with her, it was great,” Harry told Today’s Hoda Kotb several days later. “It was just so nice to see her. She’s [in] great form. She’s always got a great sense of humor with me. … Both Meghan and I had tea with her. It was really nice to catch up with her.”