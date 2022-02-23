Motherly Love

Sarah Ferguson praised her ex mother-in-law in August 2021 for always being her “greatest mentor” even after she split from Prince Andrew in 1996. “I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother,” she said during an episode of the “Tea With Twiggy” podcast. “I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern. And how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous. I absolutely think there is no greater mentor. The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honor. A huge honor. Makes me want to cry.”