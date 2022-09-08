Mourning Her Legacy

Ferguson took to social media in September 2022 to pay tribute to her former mother-in-law after her death.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years,” Fergie wrote via Twitter at the time. “She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.”

The duchess concluded her heartfelt message, “I will miss her more than words can express.”