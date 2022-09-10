Prince William Will Miss His ‘Grannie’

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute,” William wrote in a September 2022 Instagram statement, mourning the queen’s death. “So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

He continued at the time: “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. … She was by my side at my happiest moments and she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”