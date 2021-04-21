Style Icon

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson‘s youngest daughter has a close bond with her dear “Granny,” who she frequently visits at the royal family’s Balmoral estate in Scotland. “I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands,” Eugenie said in ITV’s 2016 documentary, Our Queen at 90.

The queen was also “one of the very few people” who were the first to learn of Eugenie’s engagement to her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, and is a fashion inspiration for the princess. “Lots of my friends say, ‘Oh, she’s just the best style person there is, you know she looks great in her clothes,'” she previously told Tatler. “The style is something that is very unique to her.”