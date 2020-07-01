Prince Harry, 2019

The former military pilot followed in his mother’s footsteps during a September trip to Angola, where he visited a de-mining site. The Sussex Royal Instagram account revealed the trip was meant to help “raise awareness of the danger and prevalence of landmines that still exist today.” Diana walked through the same minefields in 1997, a few weeks before her death in a car crash. “The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognize her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular,” Harry and Meghan’s official Sussex Instagram caption read at the time.