Prince Harry, 2020

Harry joined the 2020 Diana Awards for a virtual address on what would’ve been Diana’s 59th birthday in July to share his hopes for future generations and honor his late mom. “I’m so incredibly proud to be part of these awards, as they honor the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you,” he said while recognizing the achievements of young activists from around the world. “You all are doing such incredible work, and at a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you to make a positive mark on the world.”

The Diana Award honors advocates between the ages of 9 and 25 for their philanthropic efforts, following in the footsteps of the late princess’ humanitarianism, which she focused on throughout her life. “I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you and I can assure you she would have been fighting in your corner,” the prince continued. “Like many of you, she never took the easy route, or the popular one or the comfortable one. But she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it.”