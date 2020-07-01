Prince Harry, 2020

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Harry’s L.A.-based charity work with Meghan has been a way to continue his mom’s legacy. His work with Homeboy Industries and Project Angel Food, in particular, helps the underserved populations in the area, which was something Diana regularly focused on. “[Diana] was there for those that society just wanted to reject and ignore,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight in June. “And in that respect, I think Harry and Meghan are really keeping Diana’s memory and her work very much alive in what they are doing today.”