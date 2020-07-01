Prince William, 2020

The future king spoke about the impact of his mother’s loss as he navigated being a parent himself. “I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life — and that is like you say your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger — your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it’s a very different phase of life,” the Duke of Cambridge told professional footballer Marvin Sordell in the Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health documentary. “And there’s no one there to, kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming. I think emotionally, things come out of the blue that you don’t ever expect or maybe you think you’ve dealt with and so I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along, it’s one of the most amazing moments of life but it’s also one of the scariest.”