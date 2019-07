Queen Elizabeth II, 1997

The queen broadcast live to the nation from the balcony of Buckingham Palace five days after her daughter-in-law’s death. “She was an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness,” she said. “I I admired and respected her for her energy and commitment to others, and especially for her devotion to her two boys.”