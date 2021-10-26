Accusations Against Dougray Scott

Rose claimed that Scott, 55, who exited the show after two seasons, “hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare.”

She also alleged that the actor, who played Kate Kane’s father on Batwoman, “left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted, he abused women and in turn, as a [the] lead of a show, I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.”

Scott responded to the claims, telling Us, “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Days later, Rose again accused her former costar of bad behavior. “I have too many witnesses coming forward with worse than just your anger issues,” she wrote via Instagram Story on October 23.

Warner Bros. later released a statement in support of the Ever After actor. “We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott,” the studio wrote on October 25. “Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part. Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set.”